CSK Predicted XI vs SRH, IPL 2022: Rajvardhan Hangargekar likely to make debut as Chennai look to end losing streak

The Chennai Super Kings endured a disappointing start to their campaign in the 2022 Indian Premier League, conceding big defeats in all of their opening three games. The defending champions lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game, and then conceded losses to the Lucknow Super Giants and the Punjab Kings respectively. In a desperate bid to make a turnaround, the CSK will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have had a similar start to the season. (IPL 2022 Full Coverage)

Sunrisers finished at the bottom of the table in the previous season and have lost both of their opening games to Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants respectively.

As the two sides aim to end their respective losing streaks in the tournament, let's take a look at CSK's probable XI for the game.

Ruturaj Gaikwad It hasn't been an ideal start for Gaikwad in the season so far, with the opener failing to breach double figures in all three games. With a duck to his name, Gaikwad's highest this season has been 1! A poor start from the opener, who was the Orange Cap winner in the season last year, has been significantly detrimental to CSK's losses and the team management would be pinning its hopes for an improved performance from the 25-year-old.

Robin Uthappa At 36, Uthappa is making heads turn with his performances. The opener has been one of the rare positives for the Super Kings so far, with scores of 28, 50, and 13 in his last three games. Moreover, Uthappa has been scoring at a strike rate of over 150 (156.89).

Moeen Ali CSK were boosted with the arrival of their star all-rounder after their loss against KKR; however, Moeen has largely been playing as a batter so far. In two games against LSG and PBKS, Moeen has bowled only two overs while batting at number three. While he played an important knock of 35 against the Super Giants, Moeen fell for a duck in the previous game. In today's match against the SRH, CSK fans would be hoping for an all-round show from the England star.

Ambati Rayudu It was an unfortunate mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja which cut short Rayudu's innings in the opening game against KKR. He scored an important 20-ball 27 against LSG but fell on merely 13 in the 181-run chase in the side's last game. Against SRH, CSK will hope for Rayudu to step up with the bat.

Shivam Dube Conceding 25 runs in the penultimate over of a run-chase can hurt any player's confidence; however, Dube responded brilliantly after the fateful night against LSG as he slammed a brisk 30-ball 57 and was the saving grace of CSK's innings, as he helped cut short the margin of defeat in the game.

Ravindra Jadeja (c) There have been discussions over the role of Jadeja as captain, with a number of former cricketers insisting that Dhoni continues to take the important leadership calls on the field. The all-rounder is yet to reach his best in the IPL with both, bat and ball – and the team management would be hoping for Jadeja to deliver.

MS Dhoni (wk) Dhoni's performances with the bat have been a pleasant surprise for CSK. He had scored an unbeaten 50 off 38 balls, and followed it up with a brilliant 6-ball 16 cameo against LSG. Even at 40, Dhoni remains fast as ever behind the stumps.

Dwayne Bravo His inclusion in the XI is a no-brainer. Bravo had surpassed Lasith Malinga for most number of wickets in the league's history. Bravo has been among the wickets in all of the three games so far, and has been the most consistent bowler in the side so far.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar After both, Tushar Deshpande and Mukesh Choudhary proved expensive in their outings for the CSK, the team management might incline towards bringing the U19 World Cup star in their XI for the game against SRH.

Dwaine Pretorius The South African bowler had registered figures of 2/30 in four overs against LSG, and is expected to retain his place in the side for the SRH clash.

Chris Jordan Even as the CSK conceded 180 runs in the game against Punjab Kings, the English bowler registered with impressive figures of 2/23 in four overs, taking the important wickets of Shahrukh Khan and Odean Smith.