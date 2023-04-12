'That leggie is 2-time WC winner': Ex-CSK star's explosive tweet over distasteful remark on Dhoni's former teammate

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) ended their winless run with a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Veteran Indian opener Rohit slammed a quick-fire half-century while senior spinner Piyush Chawla emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Mumbai Paltan against the 2020 runners-up in the final-ball thriller at Delhi. Chennai Super Kings bowler Tushar Deshpande celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma during the IPL 2023 match (PTI)

Leg-spinner Chawla and pacer Jason Behrendorff bagged three wickets each to bowl out Rishabh Pant-less Delhi Capitals for 172 in the final over of their innings. Though Chawla put up a show against David Warner’s Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023, the senior spinner was called out by a Twitter user after the hosts suffered their fourth straight defeat of the new season.

ALSO READ: 'I am hoping MS Dhoni...': Sunil Gavaskar hands special request to CSK skipper for RR clash in IPL 2023

"Delhi Capitals? No. It's Delhi Capitulates. Too many cricketing brains sitting in the dug out but in the middle their batsmen were clueless against a leggie who doesn't even plays for his state," the Twitter user said. Taking cognisance of the controversial tweet, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel lashed out at the Twitter user for his noteworthy post. "That leggie is a 2 time World Cup winner with 161 ipl wickets his name is PIYUSH CHAWLA…and he does play for GUJARAT as a professional player…," tweeted Patel, who played for MI and CSK in his IPL career.

Parthiv's tweet in support of veteran spinner Chawla has also garnered the attention of netizens on social media.“And he bowled excellently at Chinnaswamy in first game,it went under the radar,” a fan said in his tweet. “Exactly people forgot about Chawla's contribution in international and IPL. He did well for Kolkata in IPL too including hitting the winning runs for them in 2014 final . He was part of the 2011 India CWC winning squad," another fan tweeted.

Spinner Chawla picked up the crucial wickets of Manish Pandey (26), Rovman Powell (4) and Lalit Yadav (2) in MI's six-wicket win over DC in the IPL 2023. The two-time IPL winner bagged three wickets and leaked 22 runs in four overs. The 34-year-old was roped in by MI at his base price of INR 50 lakh. Chawla has taken over 160 wickets in 168 IPL games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON