CSK vs KKR: Deepak Chahar scripts IPL record with incredible show against Kolkata

Chennai Super Kings’ underrated medium-pacer Deepak Chahar was at his best during the team’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chaidambaran Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Chahar returned with outstanding figures of 3/20 in four overs and played a pivotal role in restricting high-flying KKR to just 108/9 in 20 overs. During the course of his brilliant spell, Chahar also managed to set a new bowling record in the cash-rich league.

Chahar now holds the record for most dot deliveries bowled by a bowler in an IPL innings. Against Kolkata, Chahar bowled 20 dots in four overs, which means he was taken for runs on just four deliveries.

Chahar broke former India cricketer Ashish Nehra’s record, who had bowled 19 dots against Kings XI Punjab in 2009-edition of the league.

CSK bowlers delivered yet again to restrict KKR to 108/9 in their allotted 20 overs . KKR never recovered from the early loss of wickets and found the going tough to finish with a below par score despite an unbeaten 50 off 44 balls from Andre Russell.

A lot depended on the in-form Russell after a poor show from the batting unit. He played the only way he knows, going for big shots, and succeeded to a certain extent. He finished with five fours and three sixes.

Chaha rattled the KKR top-order with early strikes, including that of the big-hitting Chris Lynn as the visitors struggled to 29 for four in the powerplay. Harbhajan Singh (2/15), Imran Tahir (2/21) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/17) put the brakes on the KKR batting with a disciplined effort.

