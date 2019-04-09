CSK vs KKR: Ravindra Jadeja’s stunning one-handed effort saves a certain six from Andre Russell - Watch

Ravindra Jadeja pulled off one of the fielding efforts of the season when he saved a certain six during Chennai Super Kings’ Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chaidambaran Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

In the 14th over of the KKR innings, Andre Russell hit a Scott Kuggeleijn delivery towards mid-wicket and it seemed like it will cross the boundary rope comfortably. But Jadeja had other ideas as he timed his his jump to perfection and parried the ball inside to save a certain six.

The official handle of Indian Premier League uploaded the video on their Twitter account and their post read: “You CANNOT miss this one - Sprinting Jaddu saves a SIX”.

You CANNOT miss this one - Sprinting Jaddu saves a SIX 😮😮😮



Video here ▶️ https://t.co/wIJiD6uGbo #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/AbNj4Vtf93 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2019

Earlier, CSK bowlers delivered yet again to restrict KKR to 108/9 in their allotted 20 overs . KKR never recovered from the early loss of wickets and found the going tough to finish with a below par score despite an unbeaten 50 off 44 balls from Andre Russell.

A lot depended on the in-form Russell after a poor show from the batting unit. He played the only way he knows, going for big shots, and succeeded to a certain extent. He finished with five fours and three sixes.

The under-rated Deepak Chahar, who returned impressive figures of 3 for 20 from 4 overs, rattled the KKR top-order with early strikes, including that of the big-hitting Chris Lynn as the visitors struggled to 29 for four in the powerplay. Harbhajan Singh (2/15), Imran Tahir (2/21) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/17) put the brakes on the KKR batting with a disciplined effort.

