IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP: Top five player battles to watch out for in Mumbai

Revenge will be on their mind when Mumbai Indians lock horns with Kings XI Punjab, the hosts looking to stretch their winning run in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The previous encounter between the two teams in Mohali had ended in a comprehensive eight-wicket win for Kings XI, but home conditions at the Wankhede Stadium are expected to favour MI.

MI enter the match high on confidence following successive victories over holders Chennai Super Kings and last edition’s finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Significantly both these victories came mostly because of MI’s all-round bowling strength as the bowlers defended totals successfully. MI are also blessed with splendid batting firepower in the end overs from West Indian Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya.

Kings XI, who too have been given a shot-in-the-arm by their six-wicket victory Monday night over Sunrisers, need to chip away at the top of the MI batting as well as ensure that the big-striking Pollard and Hardik don’t take away the game like they did when carving 45 runs in the last two overs against CSK to turn the game around.

Here’s a look at the top five player battles to watch for in the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab.

Kieron Pollard vs Ravichandran Ashwin

Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard has struggled against Ravichandran Ashwin in the IPL. The West Indian has scored 30 off 28 balls and has been dismissed thrice by the off-spinner in the cash-rich league. Pollard will have to execute a clear plan when he faces Ashwin in their next match as the KXIP captain will surely be looking to dismiss Pollard once again.

Rohit Sharma vs Ankit Rajpoot

Rohit Sharma will have to be careful when he faces Ankit Rajpoot in his next IPL match. The Mumbai Indians captain has been dismissed twice by the fast bowler in 11 deliveries in the IPL. Rohit has managed just 7 runs off 11 balls against Rajpoot. The KXIP pacer will be certainly looking to provide an early breakthrough for his team once again.

Chris Gayle vs Jasprit Bumrah

Chris Gayle has struggled to get going against Jasprit Bumrah in the IPL. The hard-hitting batsman hasn’t been dismissed by Bumrah in the cash-rich league yet, but Gayle has managed just 28 runs off 34 balls against the fast bowler. It will be interesting to see whether Gayle bats aggressively against Bumrah or will he look to play out Bumrah’s four overs.

KL Rahul vs Krunal Pandya

KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya have had an interesting contest in IPL so far. The opening batsman has scored 38 runs off 33 balls, but hasn’t been dismissed by Pandya in the IPL. Rahul has batted cautiously against Krunal in the IPL so far, it will be interesting to see how Rahul tackles Krunal in a pressure situation.

Hardik Pandya vs Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has picked up Hardik Pandya’s wicket just once in the IPL, however, the fast bowler has bowled only five balls against the Mumbai all-rounder. Will Hardik take on Shami or will he look to play against the fast bowler cautiously, we will have to wait and see.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 20:24 IST