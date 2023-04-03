CSK vs LSG Live Streaming, IPL 2023: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Live

After a scintillating start to the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where all the 10 franchises played at least one match, it is time for round two with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) starting the proceedings in their match against Lucknow Super Giants. But the big talk around the match will be CSK's return to home with a packed Chepauk stadium. Chennai will be counting on home conditions to bounce back to winnings ways, having lost the opener against Gujarat Titans on Friday, which was part of their four-match losing streak in IPL. Lucknow, on the other hand, scripted a stunning win against Delhi Capitals at their home ground on Saturday. In their only ever IPL face-off, at the Brabourne Stadium last year, CSK had lost by six wickets. (CSK vs LSG IPL 2023 LIVE SCORE) CSK vs LSG Live Streaming, IPL 2023: When and where to watch live online(PTI)

Here are the live streaming details of the IPL 2023 match CSK vs LSG:

Where is the IPL 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants?

The IPL 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

At what time does the IPL 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants start?

The IPL 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will start at 7:30 pm IST on Monday (April 3).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants?

The IPL 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants will be available on Jio Cinema. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of CSK vs LSG here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.

