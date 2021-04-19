CSK vs RR Preview, IPL 2021: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings to face Rajasthan Royals in battle to gain momentum

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals got their season back on the tracks as they recorded their first win of IPL 2021. CSK were dominant against Punjab Kings as they outplayed them in all departments of the game. They now face a side high on confidence. RR managed to win against DC due to the brilliance of Chris Morris and would now look to continue their winning ways.

It will be a battle between Chennai's bowling and RR's batting. Both teams won in contrasting styles in their last match but they are sure shit down the critics, who started criticising them after defeat in their opening game.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 Full Coverage

CSK hit back superbly after a chastening defeat to Capitals with Deepak Chahar putting his hand up with a four-wicket haul to break the back of the Punjab batting line-up, setting up a six-wicket victory. Skipper Dhoni would have been happy with the bowlers' performance after they had been taken to the cleaners by Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan in the opener. Chahar, in particular, came up with a fine spell, which helped CSK restrict its opponent to a below-par 106 which the batsmen chased down without much trouble. The Super Kings will expect Chahar to continue the good work while also hoping that Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur and the others also step up.

Also, South African pacer Lungi Ngidi is out of quarantine and could be drafted into the playing XI to give more teeth to the CSK pace attack. England all-rounder Moeen Ali was in the thick of the action in the win over Punjab and that should please the CSK think-tank. He picked up a wicket with his off-spin and batted fluently. Faf du Plessis made an unbeaten 36 despite not being at his fluent best and would hope to build on the knock while the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu need runs to get their confidence back. Suresh Raina's presence has certainly boosted the CSK batting unit and his form will be crucial in the long run. He will be keen to get a big score after returning to the IPL with a fifty. Dhoni didn't bat in the game against Punjab after a duck in the opening match. It remains to be seen if the captain chooses to push himself up the order and gives himself the opportunity to find some form. Meanwhile, the Royals will be keen to build on the win over the Capitals after a dramatic four-run loss to Punjab.

Skipper Sanju Samson hit a magnificent ton which almost single-handedly won the opener for them and his form along with that of Jos Buttler and David Miller will be crucial to their chances in the tournament.

ALSO READ | CSK Predicted XI vs RR - Two batting changes may be on the cards for CSK

Royals would like to see their batsmen fire in unison as the top-order collapsed against Delhi before Miller and Chris Morris pulled them past the line.

The experienced pacer Jaydev Unadkat underscored his value with a superb spell against Delhi while the young Chetan Sakariya has shown promise. The experience of Morris and Mustafizur Rahman could be crucial in tight situations.

The Royals bowlers would aim to strike early blows to stifle the CSK batting which has not been dominant while the batsmen need to step up in what promises to be an interesting battle between two sides led by wicket-keepers. Teams (From):

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh.

Match starts at 7.30 PM.

(with PTI inputs)