CSK’s high-risk Matheesha Pathirana call jolted as KKR lurk with ‘informal talks’ ahead of IPL 2026 auction: Report

Chennai Super Kings were the cynosure in the build-up to last week’s retention deadline for the IPL 2026 auction, particularly over the blockbuster trade involving Sanju Samson. While the former champions secured the India star by parting with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in a deal with Rajasthan Royals, they raised eyebrows by releasing Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana to free up space in their auction purse. Chennai Super Kings released Matheesha Pathirana before IPL 2026 auction(AP)

Chennai had first set their eyes on Pathirana when their performance analyst spotted him and offered him a chance as a net bowler for the 2020 season. However, he had to reject it after his school denied him permission. A year later, Chennai made the offer again, but Sri Lanka Cricket stopped him then due to his duties with the U-19 national team. CSK eventually roped him in 2022 as a replacement for injured Adam Milne, and Pathirana repaid the faith. In just 32 matches over the next four seasons, he picked up 47 wickets and was an integral part of the team's 2023 IPL title win.

Given Pathirana's rise as a core member in the CSK unit, the management did not entertain a single trade offer involving the fast bowler. According to a media report, Rajasthan were initially keen to acquire Pathirana in place of Curran as part of the Jadeja-Samson deal, but faced a rejection. Punjab Kings too had made an offer to Chennai for the right-armer in exchange for all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, but were refused.

Hence, Chennai's decision to release Pathirana, who was retained ahead of last year's mega auction for INR 13 crore, came as a shock, with the only logic being that the management is keen to buy him back at the auction for a lesser price.

However, according to details in a RevSportz report, Chennai's move could backfire, as Kolkata Knight Riders, who have freed up their purse with big releases of Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer, have had "informal talks" with Pathirana. In fact, they will be entering the auction with the biggest purse of INR 64.30 crore. In addition to Kolkata, the Delhi Capitals are also keen on signing the Sri Lankan national.

Meanwhile, Chennai have their priorities in acquiring all-rounders after losing Jadeja and Curran, and hence have their eyes on Russell and Iyer.