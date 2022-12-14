Home / Cricket / Current generation players not like Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. For them, IPL is easy money: Ex-Australia star

Current generation players not like Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli. For them, IPL is easy money: Ex-Australia star

Published on Dec 14, 2022

A total of 405 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction for the 2023 season. Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Sam Curran are expected to spark bidding wars at the auction.

Mumbai Indians in action against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 game
Superstars Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Jason Holder and Shakib Al Hasan are set to headline the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction for the 2023 edition of the cash-rich league. Not just overseas stars but household names from Indian cricket including the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Jaydev Unadkat are also capable of sparking bidding wars among the 10 teams at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on December 23.

With domestic cricket's biggest extravaganza closing in on its return for another spectacular season, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has passed a strict verdict on the celebrated tournament. Sharing his views in a video posted on Instagram, the former Australian cricketer and full-time cricket pundit has explained why IPL has a negative impact on Indian cricket.

"I think it is (IPL affecting Indian cricket) because the young players that are coming through the system are more focused on playing T20 IPL cricket because there is probably a little more cash in it, it's a short form, it's quick and you get the game done and dusted. It seems a bit like easier money," Hogg said.

Hogg, who played 7 Tests, 124 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 15 T20Is for Australia, had plied his trade with IPL giants Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during his playing career. The former Australian bowler believes that the younger generation is not keen on playing the longer formats of the game since the advent of the world's richest T20 tournament.

"When they are focused on that T20 cricket scenario, they are not focused on the longer forms. They don't know how bowlers set up batters to take wickets and how batters build their innings to bat for long periods of time. It's not so much the generations that are playing international cricket right now like the Virat Kohli's and Rohit Sharma's. It's younger players that are just debuting for India that are most affected," Hogg added.

  HT Sports Desk
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

