Cut, flick, Pull: KL Rahul makes his intentions clear ahead of first T20I against Sri Lanka – WATCH

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 16:30 IST

KL Rahul has bounced back in impressive fashion during the last few months. After facing a lot of criticism for his inconsistent displays with the bat, Rahul showed his prowess in the recently concluded West Indies series. He was excellent against the Windies and was instrumental in guiding Team India to a series victory in both the T20Is and ODIs. He might have had an awful start to the year but Rahul made sure he ended 2019 with a bang.

In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul has cemented his position in the Indian limited-overs side and looks set to play a pivotal part in the T20 World Cup in 2020.

Rahul is currently focussed on continuing his good form in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. Ahead of the first T20I in Guwahati, BCCI uploaded a video of Rahul practicing hard in the nets. ‘The man in form- @klrahul11 looking good at the nets ahead of the 1st T20I,’ BCCI captioned the video on Twitter.

The man in form - @klrahul11 looking good at the nets ahead of the 1st T20I✌🏻👍🏻 #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/HTQHHrf3vR — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2020

Rahul delivered big time against West Indies and scored 349 runs in his last 6 innings. These were Rahul’s score in his last 6 innings:- 77, 102, 6, 91, 62, 11.

KL Rahul was recently appointed captain of Kings XI Punjab and newly-appointed coach of the franchise Anil Kumble believes that this role will help the batsman improve and grow.

“I felt not just from a Kings XI perspective but from KL Rahul’s individual growth as well, this is the right time for him to take up this leadership position because I feel that this role is going to help him grow as a person, grow in stature, as a leader and it’ll also help him understand his game not just in this format but also help him understand from the other formats as well,” Kumble told Cricketnext.

The former India skipper also said that Rahul has the respect of the dressing room and that, an Indian captain helps a franchise grow. “We took a decision of elevating KL Rahul because I feel that an Indian captain is essential to build a franchise around a player and for me KL Rahul determines that,” Kumble added.

“In the last two years that he has been a part of Kings XI, he has been the best performer for Kings XI and he commands the respect from the other players and he is the best player for us in this format.”