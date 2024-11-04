David Warner clarifies retirement U-turn remark after Cummins turns down offer: 'If my phone rang and they called me...'

Former Australia opening batter David Warner has finally issued a clarification, saying he would only make a U-turn on his eventual international retirement if the Australian team management asks him to consider playing once again for the senior men's side. It is still not known who will open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja for Australia in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy and recently, Warner had opened the doors of him coming back, provided Pat Cummins and co, ask him to. David Warner(AP)

David Warner has now explained his comments, and during his commentary debut on Fox Sports for the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the left-handed batter said that he would never say no, if the Australian management wanted him to return.

"My comment was only if my phone rang and they called me and if they asked. (In that case) you’re not going to say no. You’re not going to turn down a game for Australia. I think a lot of it got taken out of context by some people but it is what it is. If I was to get a call, why wouldn’t I say yes?" said Warner on commentary.

Warner also said that South Australian captain Nathan McSweeney can be one of the options for the opener slot for the upcoming series. “McSweeney’s a talent. They can run the gauntlet with him opening the batting. I know he bats No. 3 for South Australia, but I think there’s leadership qualities there as well,” Warner said during commentary on Fox Sports.

All you need to know about David Warner's retirement

David Warner, who played 112 Tests for Australia, had announced his retirement after the Tests against Pakistan. In October 2024, David Warner was also cleared of the ban imposed by Cricket Australia after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Recently, Warner, while speaking to media, said that is willing to come back to the Test side for the series against India, provided he gets a call from Pat Cummins.

Pat Cummins also reacted to the same, and while speaking to the Grade Cricketer's Podcast, he said, "I did speak to Dave a couple of days ago. I can’t remember if he reached out or I did… he’s like, ‘What do you think?’, and I was like, ‘Yeah, good luck with [Sydney] Thunder and I look forward to your comments on Fox.’

"I reckon it (offer) is a bit of a wind-up but I reckon he doesn’t mind seeing himself in the back page. We love Davey but he is retired," he added.

The upcoming series between India and Australia will begin on November 22 in Perth. The remaining four Tests will be played in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.