David Warner's wife unfiltered on Australia opener's potential Test comeback vs India: 'If they said we need you...'

David Warner drew attention last week when he admitted to an interest in a potential Test return, given Australia’s struggle to secure a solid opener since his retirement. Warner recently stated his willingness to step back into the role if needed, especially for the upcoming high-stakes Border-Gavaskar Trophy. David Warner and his wife Candice (Twitter)

However, his wife, Candice Warner, has quickly dismissed the idea, revealing that despite his readiness, the selectors and coach are unlikely to call him back.

Australia’s recent experimentation at the top has yet to yield consistent results, with premier batsman Steve Smith promoted to opener but falling short of sustained success. As Australia prepare to face India in a five-Test series, the lack of a solid opener remains an issue, reigniting discussions around Warner’s form and availability.

However, as Candice Warner explained in her FoxSports interview, his return is improbable without selectors George Bailey and Andrew McDonald making that first move — a prospect she sees as “definitely not going to happen.”

"He's very passionate about playing for Australia and I think if George Bailey, the selector, or Andrew McDonald, the coach, picked up the phone and said 'we need you', he would jump at it. (But) It's definitely not going to happen," Candice said.

Candice stated that Warner, should he have made a return, would have had to work his way back like any other player, beginning with domestic Sheffield Shield matches.

Warner officially ended his international career following the 2024 T20 World Cup and played his last Test earlier in the year against Pakistan. Interestingly, Cricket Australia recently lifted his leadership ban imposed after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, an unexpected decision that briefly reignited discussions around his presence in the national setup.

Despite this, Warner's future with Australia remains firmly closed, as per his wife’s latest remarks.

Potential openers vs India

With promising players like Sam Konstas, Cameron Bancroft, Nathan Sweeney, and Marcus Harris vying for the opener slot, Australia’s selection strategy appears focused on nurturing fresh talent. While Warner’s skill and experience are irreplaceable, Australia seems determined to look ahead rather than revisit the past.

The Border-Gavaskar series, beginning on November 22, presents Australia with a tough challenge on Indian soil. For now, Warner’s contributions to Australian cricket will remain a legacy rather than an ongoing narrative.