India to feature in day-night Test soon as Ganguly puts it high on agenda

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has set his eyes on ensuring India play a day-night Test as soon as possible. Committing to playing a day-night Test in the coming tour of Bangladesh could be too early but it should happen soon. Ganguly and India captain Virat Kohli met at the BCCI house in Mumbai Thursday afternoon. According to sources privy to the meeting, day-night Test was on the agenda. The outcome of the meeting will decide whether it will be played during the two-match India-Bangladesh Test series, slated to start November 14.

Kohli arrived at the BCCI office at 1.30 pm to attend the selection committee meeting and also meet Ganguly. Sources close to the president said while Ganguly is very keen on making the day-night Test happen, the Bangladesh series might be too early since the decision also needs to cleared by the Apex Council. Rohit Sharma also arrived later to attend the selection meeting for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting in New Delhi on November 3.

Currently, India are the only top Test nation to have not played the day-night version of the game despite the International Cricket Council’s dogged effort to get them on board. Bangladesh too have not played a Test under lights. Cricket Australia had proposed India play the Adelaide Test under lights during the last tour of Australia in 2018 but the BCCI turned down the offer. Current playing conditions stipulated by the ICC say the home nation can host a day-night Test only when the visiting board agrees to it.

Ganguly has always been forthcoming about the need for India to play a day-night Test sooner or later. “Day-night Test is the way forward. Every country has to play day-night Test—that’s a long-term future for Test cricket. They [India] are a good side, they will win day-night Test matches also,” Ganguly was quoted as saying recently. “There is no difference in day-night Test matches and day Tests. It’s just a different ball. They are such class players, they can win,” Ganguly had said.

