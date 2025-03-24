DC vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2025: Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants match live online and on TV

Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming: The IPL 2025 will shift its base to Visakhapatnam to host the Northern derby between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday. The Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium is Delhi's home for their first match of the season as they will start a new journey in the tournament with a rejuvenated squad under Axar Patel's captaincy. The Capitals released Rishabh Pant ahead of the auction, a decision which stunned many, but they did a decent job in the auction to recruit a well-balanced side with a mix of experienced international stars and young rising players. DC vs LSG: Check the live streaming details of the IPL 2025 match.(X Image/@DelhiCapitals)

They also made a bold call by naming Axar their captain for the upcoming season despite having KL Rahul in the squad, who has done the captaincy for PBKS and LSG in the past.

However, DC will meet a familiar face on Monday - their former skipper, Pant, will be wearing the Lucknow Super Giants outfit and leading the team. Meanwhile, LSG are in a spot of bother with injury crises in their pace attack as Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep and Avesh Khan won't be available for their first match as they are undergoing rehab for injuries. While they have replaced Mohsin Khan with Shardul Thakur for the entire season.

Here are all the streaming details for DC vs LSG, IPL 2025:

When will DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match take place?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2025 will take place on Monday, March 24. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match take place?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match will take place at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Which channels will broadcast the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match be available?

The DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.