Will Rishabh Pant open? Shardul set to lead pace attack: Lucknow Super Giants likely XI vs DC

Lucknow Super Giants were the big spenders in the IPL auction, going all-out to land a new face of the franchise as they spent a record INR 27 crore to land the services of Rishabh Pant. However, at the same time, LSG enter this tournament with a host of injuries in the fast-bowling department. This will be a sign of concern as they start their campaign against Pant’s old team, the Delhi Capitals, even if the batting looks stacked. Rishabh Pant in the nets for Lucknow Super Giants before the season opener against his former team, Delhi Capitals.(HT_PRINT)

There are also some question marks over how LSG will line up from the batting front. This is perhaps the most dangerous-looking middle order in the entire tournament, but at the same time, one which could need some time to figure out the optimal plan.

Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh are the specialist openers in this LSG squad, but a lack of an opening domestic option could hurt them given their injuries. In at three will then be the skipper Rishabh Pant, who will be looking to continue his strong performances in the last IPL season as he plays for a new team for the first time.

In at four will be Nicholas Pooran, who will be hoping he doesn’t have to carry the hopes of the batting himself. He will also have the insurance of the big-hitting David Miller to come in after him. The batting could be rounded out at number six by Abdul Samad as the specialist finisher, with Ayush Badoni figuring as the floating pinch-hit option.

The bowling is where LSG’s go-heavy-at-the-top strategy fell apart, as no less than four frontline seamers find themselves struggling with long-term injuries. Mohsin Khan has already been ruled out after an ACL tear, replaced by Shardul Thakur, who might not be ready to start from the off. Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, and Mayank Yadav are also missing through injury. It’s not a great sign for LSG, who were depending on this quartet for their pace options.

One of their overseas openers might have to sit out so that West Indian Shamar Joseph can come in and add some pace. Along with him, the untested Akash Singh is expected to figure as the pacer. The spin looks relatively stronger, with Ravi Bishnoi their key bowler, joined by Shahbaz Ahmed.

LSG predicted XI vs DC

Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shabhaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Shamar Joseph, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh