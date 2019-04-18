DC vs MI: Jasprit Bumrah’s poor record against Delhi top three a cause of concern for Mumbai

It will be a battle between two in-from teams when Delhi Capitals host Mumbai Indians in a mouth-watering Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

The two teams have already clashed once in the ongoing edition of the league with Delhi beating Mumbai by 37 runs in the two teams’ first match of the season at Wankhede Stadium.

Revenge will be on the minds of the three-time champions but things aren’t going to be easy as second-placed Delhi are enjoying a rich vein of form that saw them winning their last three contests.

Also Read: Delhi predicted XI against Mumbai - Rishabh Pant could lead side

To stop the Delhi juggernaut, MI will once again look up to their talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah — who is regarded as one of the best bowlers in white-ball cricket. However, Bumrah’s record against Delhi’s current top three has been awful and that poses a big concern for Rohit Sharma and his troops.

Bumrah has bowled 46 deliveries to opener Shikhar Dhawan in the past and he hasn’t managed to dismiss the southpaw even once. Moreover, Dhawan has hits Bumrah for 69 runs at an incredible strike-rate of 150.

Last season, Prithvi Shaw faced just three deliveries from Bumrah and he scored 5 runs off it including a boundary. Among the current MI bowlers, Bumrah is the only bowler who hasn’t dismissed DC skipper Shreyas Iyer ever in the IPL. Iyer has smashed 28 runs off 15 Bumrah deliveries in the past, at a strike rate of 186.6.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma on the cusp of joining Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina in elite list

Bumrah will now look to improve his record against Delhi but he hasn’t been at his supreme best so far. While his economy rate has been impeccable, he hasn’t been among the wickets. In eight encounters, Bumrah has picked just eight wickets and because of that, there is no MI bowler currently fighting for the purple cap.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 14:25 IST