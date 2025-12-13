Decoding the RR IPL 2026 auction strategy: What the Royals are planning for post-Sanju Samson era

Rajasthan Royals don’t enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction for fireworks. They enter it looking for solutions, the kind that win you two tight games in April and quietly decide a playoff race. Rajasthan Royals secured their first win in IPL 2025 on Sunday(REUTERS)

The mini-auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi comes with a tight RR reality: only INR 16.05 cr left, nine slots to fill, and just one overseas spot available. It is less ‘shopping spree’ and more ‘surgical strike - role-perfect and not for flashy headlines.

Where Rajasthan Royals stand before the auction

What they have: a string domestic spine in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhurv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and a pace-heavy overseas group led by Jofra Archer with Hetmyer, Burger, Maphaka, and Pretorius also in the mix.

What they changed:

Out: Samson (trade with CSK), plus overseas spinners like Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana (released)

In: Jadeja and Sam Curran (trade with CSK), and Donovan Ferreira (trade with Delhi Capitals)

What they can spend: RR go in with INR 16.05 crore, nine slots to fill, and one overseas spot left- meaning this auction is basically an India-first rebuild around specific roles, not a vibes-based shopping spree.

What RR still need:

1. A wicket-taking leg spinner

2. A reliable Indian finisher

3. One more Indian death option

Five Realistic Auction targets for RR

1. Ravi Bishnoi: The cleanest direct replacement for the wicket-taking overs RR just removed from their XI.

2. Rahul Chahar: If RR want a slightly cheaper Indian legspin route, Chahar fits the role without burning too much of their purse.

3. Abhinav Manohar: An Indian power option who can be slotted into the number 5/6 position.

4. Akash Deep: A strong Indian pace option who can cover tough overs and reduce the dependency on Jofra Archer

5. Akash Madhwal: At INR 30 Lakhs, Akash Madhwal could be a good buy-back option for the Royals. He could add depth and value to the bowling attack of the inaugural champions.