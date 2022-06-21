‘I will definitely try and get fit by then’: Injured Deepak Chahar drops big update about his potential return

Deepak Chahar's absence was felt in the Chennai Super Kings camp in the recent edition of the Indian Premier League as the MS Dhoni-led unit finished second last in the ten-team points table. The seamer was brought by CSK for ₹14 crore in the mega auction, but Chahar was forced to sit out of the competition due to an injury.

And now with the T20 World Cup approaching, Chahar has brought a sigh of relief among the Indian fans as he is expected to recover completely in the next four to five weeks.

The 29-year-old had sustained the injury during West Indies' tour of India earlier this year. He is currently doing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru along with Washington Sundar and T Natarajan.

Also Read | R Ashwin to join Team India in England ahead of warm-up fixture on June 24 - Report

As per a report in PTI, the seamer looked in good shape during the training session, where he confirmed that he is bowling four to five overs at one go without any discomfort.

"I am bowling four to five overs at one go as per my rehab programme right now. My recovery is going pretty well and I think it will take another four to five weeks for me to get match fit," the seamer was quoted as saying in the report.

Chahar admitted that he won't be match ready during the T20Is against England, which will be played in July, and will require to play in few club level matches to assess his fitness.

"It's a step by step process as far as recovery is concerned. I don't think I will be fit for England T20s. Once I am match fit, I will need to play some club level games to check my fitness," said Chahar.

He, however, is optimistic to make a return during India's tour of West Indies, where the Men in Blue are scheduled to play three ODIs and the same number of T20Is. The series will be played from July 22 and August 7.

"I can't say that but I will definitely try and get fit by then. Let's see," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON