Defeat to South Africa won't affect us: Ravindra Jadeja’s measured ‘win-win’ stance says India preparing for inevitable

South Africa set an improbable target of 549 against India in Guwahati on Tuesday, before taking two quick wickets at the close of Day 4 to push the hosts to the brink of another humiliation. Between December 2012 and October 2024, India never lost a Test series at home, a run widely regarded as one of the greatest in Test history. But the aura now seems to have faded. After a 0-3 whitewash to New Zealand last November, India stand on the verge of another harsh reality 12 months later, this time against South Africa. India's Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant during day three of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at ACA Stadium(PTI)

India still have three sessions to bat out for a draw, but Ravindra Jadeja's measured post-match stance suggested the team may already be bracing for the inevitable.

Speaking to the media at the Barsapara Stadium at the end of Day 4, Jadeja said India’s looming series defeat to South Africa would have no impact on their next Test assignment in Sri Lanka in August, adding that salvaging a draw in the second Test would count as a “win” for this young side.

"I don't think it will affect the next series. But, as a cricketer, nobody wants to lose the series, especially in India. So, hopefully, we will try our best in cricket. We will try to put our best foot forward tomorrow," Jadeja, who has a match-haul of seven wickets, said. “Hopefully, we will try and save the Test match. So that, at least, I know even if we aren't winning the series at least, we are able to draw the match, which is going to be a win-win situation for us.”

The 36-year-old added that while the loss to South Africa will be humbling, it will ultimately help India’s young players, comprising the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar, grow.

"Look, the youngsters in the team, I think, they are in a learning phase. Their careers are starting. So, in international cricket, no matter what format you play, it's not easy. No matter what format you play, it's always a bit challenging."

But the battle-hardened all-rounder pointed out that whenever a team loses at home, the inexperience of youngsters gets highlighted far more than when they win, which is often taken for granted.

"So, in India, when a situation like this happens, and you play 3-4 youngsters in the team, it feels like the whole team is young and inexperienced. And that gets highlighted. But, when India wins in home condition, people think that it's not a big deal. But, if you lose a series in India, it becomes a very big deal. For a youngster, it's a learning phase. If they handle this situation well, they will mature as players. And, India's future will be better."