Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch DC vs MI live on TV and online

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 final will be played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians on Saturday, March 15, at the Brabourne Stadium. This is the third time in a row that Delhi Capitals have made it to the final of the five-team tournament, and the Meg Lanning-led side is looking to win their first title. WPL 2025 Final: Here are all the streaming details for the summit clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.(PTI)

The Delhi Capitals versus Mumbai Indians battle is a repeat of the inaugural season's finale. The Mumbai Indians won the first season, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the second edition.

Delhi Capitals qualified for the finals directly after finishing at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants by 47 runs in the Eliminator to progress to the tournament's final.

In the two matches they played earlier this season, Delhi Capitals came out on top. On February 15, Lanning's side won the contest by two wickets, while on February 28, Delhi Capitals registered a victory by nine wickets.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Deepthi, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N Charani, Niki Prasad, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Nandini Kashyap, Taniya Bhatia, Sarah Bryce and Titas Sadhu.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Parunika Sisodia, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, G Kamalini, Yastika Bhatia, Saika Ishaque and Shabnim Ismail.

Here are all the streaming details for the WPL 2025 final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians

When will Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2025 final be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2025 final will be played on Saturday, March 15. The match will begin at 8 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Where will Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2025 final be played?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2025 final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Which channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2025 final?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2025 final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming for the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2025 final be available?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women's Premier League 2025 final will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.