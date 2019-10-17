e-paper
Delhi, Haryana & Maharashtra win from Group B at Vijay Hazare Trophy

Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh by 20 runs, riding on Nitin Saini’s 106-ball 65 and a solid bowling performance, led by Harshal Patel (3/34), who claimed three wickets.

cricket Updated: Oct 17, 2019 22:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Vadodara
A file photo of Pawan Negi.
A file photo of Pawan Negi.(Hindustan Times)
         

Spinner Pawan Negi claimed four wickets as Delhi notched up a three-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh in a group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Vadodara on Thursday.

Electing to field, Delhi bundled out Himachal Pradesh for a paltry 176 in 41.2 overs, courtesy a four-wicket haul by Negi (4/32).

The rest of the Delhi bowlers also contributed with one wicket each.

In reply, Delhi overhauled the target in 42.5 overs with opener Shikhar Dhawan (31) top-scoring for the side. Nitish Rana (29) and Manan Sharma (28) also made useful contributions.

READ: Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation

In another match, Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh by 20 runs, riding on Nitin Saini’s 106-ball 65 and a solid bowling performance, led by Harshal Patel (3/34), who claimed three wickets.

Sent to bat, Haryana made 208 all out in 49.1 overs and then returned to dismiss Uttar Pradesh or 188 in 44.1 overs.Rinku Singh (68) kept UP in the hunt but he didn’t get much support from the other end.

Brief Scores: Himachal Pradesh 176 all out in 41.2 overs (R Dhawan 41; Pawan Negi 4/32) lost to Delhi 177 for 7 in 42.5 overs (S Dhawan 31; MJ Dagar 2/48) by three wickets.

Haryana 208 all out in 49.1 overs (N Saini 65; Saurabh Kumar 3/30) beat Uttar Pradesh 188 allout in 44.1 overs (RK Singh 68; HV Patel 3/34) by 20 runs.

Maharashtra 260 for 7 in 50 overs (AR Bawne 92; AK Karnewar 3/40) beat Vidarbha 227 allout in 46.4 overs (AV Wadkar 75; AN Kazi 5/46) by 33 runs.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 22:20 IST

