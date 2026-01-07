Devdutt Padikkal remains level-headed after ODI selection snub, focuses on piling up runs: ‘Have to make peace with it’

Devdutt Padikkal is enjoying a monster season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In six games, he has notched four centuries and most recently a 91, guiding Karnataka to six wins from their first six matches. Despite his incredible scoring streak, Padikkal didn't quite crack the squad for India's upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, made to wait his turn despite his sensational List A numbers. Devdutt Padikkal celebrates a century during the Vijay Hazare Trophy.(Instagram)

Most players might have crumbled after that kind of disappointment, but Padikkal kept his purple patch flowing with 91 against Rajasthan in Karnataka’s 150-run win. Reflecting on his non-selection in an interview with Indian Express, Padikkal was level-headed in his response, understanding the dynamics of the selection choices.

“I wouldn’t say it was disappointing. Yes, I was looking at the selection and seeing what would come out. But at the same time, I understood that there are so many batters in the line and everyone has been doing really well. And it’s not that easy to push into that one-day side,” said Padikkal.

“And again, that’s something that as cricketers, you have to make peace with. And you have to just try and do your job and keep scoring runs,” he explained – a feat he has certainly succeeded at, plundering 605 runs thus far and marking his third VHT campaign of 600+ runs.

Padikkal credits RCB coaches for growth

Padikkal’s style and tempo is well-suited to the fifty over format, but as he tries to round out his game, there have been calls for him to show more aggression and positivity in the 20-over format. He played a solid role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first IPL triumph, but knows he has improvements to make in that regard.

“As I have grown up wanting to play Test cricket, my game was moulded in a certain way. It was definitely a challenge when I had to make those adjustments to make sure that I am keeping up with the current way T20 cricket is played,” reflected Padikkal.

“To be honest, all the credit for that goes to DK (Dinesh Karthik) and Andy (Flower) at RCB, he continued, crediting his coaches. “To be honest, the way they helped me through that phase and helped me understand how I can maximise my game in the T20 format helped me a lot in terms of understanding what I needed to do. Earlier, because I was so used to playing in the power play, I was not really thinking about playing that phase after 7-14.”

Padikkal finds the right mindset for 50-over cricket

In 50-over games, finding that rhythm has come easy for Padikkal: he fired 600+ runs in just his second VHT season, and followed that up with 737 runs the next season in just eight games. That early success only gave him more confidence in the format.

“In one-dayers, it’s all about that tempo and that pattern. Luckily for me, I found that pretty early in my 50-over career and I really understand how to build my innings. And I feel that’s helped me a lot throughout the career that I have had in 50-overs so far,” he explained.

As an opener, Padikkal’s mindset has no frills, with a fundamental understanding of what his role in every game is. “It’s pretty straightforward for me. It’s all about fighting that new ball initially and then after that, putting some pressure back on the bowler and then playing according to the situation,” he explained.

“That’s how it always goes pretty much especially when you are batting first. And when you are batting second, obviously you can adapt your game according to the score,” he stated. Padikkal scored a wondrous 147 in Karnataka’s opening round win over Jharkhand, in which the team chased down a VHT record 413 in the second innings against the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions.

Padikkal might have to wait his chance to represent India again given the quality and depth of top-order batters at the team’s disposal, but there can be no doubt that he has pushed his name right to the top of the pecking order with these kinds of performances in domestic cricket. After a brief lull in form, the best of Padikkal is back on show – and that player is one who has proven time and again that he is hard to ignore.