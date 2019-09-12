‘Dhoni made me run like a fitness test,’ Virat Kohli remembers ‘game he can never forget’

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli sets very high standards for himself when it comes to fitness. In fact, Kohli is widely regarded as one of the fittest cricketers going around. The kind of training he does, fitness routine he follows, is an inspiration for many even outside the cricket world. But on Thursday, Kohli remembered an instance in which he was almost made to give a ‘fitness test’ during a T20 World Cup match by none other than former India captain MS Dhoni.

Kohli took to twitter to share a memory of a Super 10 match against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup and called the match unforgettable not only because of his innings but also as Dhoni made him run like in a fitness test in India’s run chase.

“A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test @msdhoni,” Kolhi tweeted.

A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test 😄 @msdhoni 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pzkr5zn4pG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2019

The match was a knockout game for both the teams as the winner of the match would proceed to the semifinal.

India chasing a target of 161, lost early wickets and at the time were at 3 for 49 in 7.4 overs. Kohli and Yuvraj Singh managed to build a 45-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Singh was caught by Shane Watson off James Faulkner in the 14th over leaving the team at 4-94.

Dhoni joined Kohli in the middle and built an unbeaten match-winning partnership of 67 runs to put ‘Men in Blue’ over the line. In the partnership, Kohli added the most of the runs in the form of singles and doubles. Dhoni, who is always hailed by the cricket fraternity as the fastest runner between the wickets, made Kohli run harder and covert singles into doubles.

Dhoni played a knock of 18 runs in ten balls. India won the match by six wickets and five balls to spare. After that match, India faced defeat at the hands of West Indies in the semifinal by seven wickets.

Dhoni is currently out of the Indian team. Due to his personal unavailability, he was not picked up in the West Indies squad and also against South Africa.

While Kohli-led the team in the West Indies series in which India white-washed in all formats. india will play the first T20I against South Africa in Dharamshala on September 15.

