'Dhurandhar' Ishan Kishan leaves Tendulkar spellbound; Sehwag, Kaif roast Pakistan's '17th century approach'

India legends could not stop raving about Ishan Kishan’s ‘Dhurandhar’ knock that set up the team’s commanding 61-run win over Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday. The opener’s ruthless 77 on the tacky R Premadasa surface ensured India sealed their place in the Super Eight stage with a group game still to spare. Ishan Kishan celebrates his half century during an T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan in Colombo (PTI)

Former India batter Sachin Tendulkar was in awe of Ishan, pointing out that India had effectively sealed the contest in the powerplay itself. Despite losing Abhishek Sharma in the first over, courtesy of a masterstroke from Pakistan captain Salman Agha, Ishan took charge and singlehandedly inflicted the damage. He smashed 42 off 25 balls inside the first six overs as India raced to 42 for 1, setting the tone for the innings.

ALSO READ: After empty threats and hollow chest-thumping, Pakistan come face-to-face with reality as India reduce them to rubble

“The powerplay was where India took the game away from them. Ishan Kishan in the first innings, and the clinical bowling we saw in the second innings, made all the difference. We were always in the driver’s seat. India rocked it tonight,” Tendulkar wrote on X.

Virender Sehwag also heaped praise on Ishan for his match-defining performance, while taking a swipe at Pakistan’s outdated approach to the format.

Posting on X, Sehwag wrote: “Ishan Kishan played like a real Dhurandhar. Among all minnows, Pakistan looked the easiest to beat for Bharat because of their 17th century approach to T20 cricket, and they have taken a proper beating as usual. Full kambal kuttai.”