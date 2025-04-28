Menu Explore
Did Axar Patel's blunder cost Delhi Capitals for not appealing against Virat Kohli obstructing the field?

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 28, 2025 11:34 AM IST

The result could have probably been different had Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel acted against Virat Kohli obstructing the field during RCB's chase.

Virat Kohli carved out yet another crucial half-century, his sixth in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their sixth straight win away from home. RCB beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets to go top of the table, as they now stand on the verge of making the playoffs yet again. But the result could have probably been different had Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel acted against Kohli obstructing the field during RCB's chase.

Virat Kohli scored a match-winning half century against Delhi Capitals on Sunday
Virat Kohli scored a match-winning half century against Delhi Capitals on Sunday

It happened on the first ball of the over after the powerplay when the visitors at the Arun Jaitley Stadium when Vipraj Nigam came on to bowl. RCB were already three down in the first six overs after Axar removed both debutant Jacob Bethell and Devdutt Padikkal, before captain Rajat Patidar fell victim to a stunning run-out from Karun Nair.

Kohli, then on 15 off 14, tucked away the slider from Nigam to mid-wicket. Kuldeep Yadav collected it quickly, thus denying a single, and then threw it back to the wicketkeeper KL Rahul. However, Kohli stuck his hand out and caught ball, and returned it to the bowler for the next delivery. Kuldeep instantly appealed, albeit jokingly, and hence none paid heed to it.

But, wasn't that obstructing the field?

Had Axar considered the appeal, or if any other team member had joined Kuldeep, Kohli's knock would have probably ended there. The ball was still technically in play because neither did it land in the wicketkeeper's gloves, nor would have Delhi considered it as having ceased to be in play. According to clause 37.4 of the IPL Playing Conditions, "Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, at any time while the ball is in play and, without the consent of a fielder, he uses the bat or any part of his person to return the ball to any fielder."

This is not the first time Kohli has survived such a dismissal scare. Earlier in the Champions Trophy this year, he had intercepted a ball while batting in the match against Pakistan, which left commentator Sunil Gavaskar reminding that "lucky nobody appealed".

Kohli not only completed his fifty, but he was also part of a crucial 119-run partnership with Krunal Pandya, who clobbered five fours and four sixes in his unbeaten 73 from 47 deliveries.

RCB, now sitting at the top of the standings, will look to maintain their winning form as the tournament heads towards the playoffs.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with MI vs LSG Live and DC vs RCB Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
