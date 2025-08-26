Rohit Sharma may just have accidentally revealed the real reason behind his Test retirement: 'You don't understand'

Three months after drawing the curtains on his Test career, Rohit Sharma opened up about the intense mental and physical demands of the format, calling it “mentally challenging” and “draining,” even as he emphasised the pivotal role preparation played in helping him navigate its rigours. Rohit Sharma(PTI)

Was it the actual reason behind Rohit's decision to announce his retirement from Test cricket in May this year? Rohit reflected on his journey in red-ball cricket during a panel discussion at a CEAT event on Monday. Having scored 4301 runs from 67 Tests at an average of 40.58, Rohit said that the path to sustained performance in the longest format began far away from the limelight — in domestic cricket and hours of preparation.

“Test cricket demands longevity,” Rohit remarked. “You’ve got to last five days. Mentally, it’s very challenging and draining as well.”

He attributed his ability to cope with the grind to India’s domestic structure, especially the foundational role of First-Class cricket. “In Mumbai, even club matches go on for two or three days. We are brought up that way. It trains you from a young age to deal with long-form cricket and to respond to tough situations,” he said.

Rohit puts stress preparation

Rohit, now 38, also spoke candidly about his early days and how his relationship with preparation evolved as he matured as a player.

“When I started out, it was all about enjoying the game. You don’t really understand the value of preparation,” he admitted. “But with time — as you meet senior players and coaches — you begin to realise how essential it is. It’s what instills the discipline that cricket, especially Tests, demands.”

The 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain — who also stepped away from T20 Internationals after lifting the trophy last year — was keen to underline that behind every on-field decision and moment of brilliance was a foundation of meticulous preparation.

“A lot of your time goes into prepping before the game. Because once the match begins, it’s all about reaction — reacting to pressure, to game situations, to making the right calls with bat or ball,” he said. “You can’t prepare during the match — you do it before, so you’re ready to respond when it matters.”

On the mental aspect of high-performance cricket, especially in Tests, Rohit noted that staying mentally refreshed was crucial for sustaining concentration over long periods.

“When you’re aiming to perform at the highest level, you need mental clarity and freshness. Concentration becomes key,” he said. “And that clarity only comes from preparation — that’s where it all starts.”

Rohit’s Test career underwent a significant transformation when he was promoted to open the batting in 2019 — a move that unlocked a new chapter in his red-ball journey. Despite initial hurdles and intermittent opportunities, he eventually became one of India's most consistent Test openers, especially in home conditions.

Now retired from the format, Rohit remains one of the few modern cricketers to have led India to a World Cup title while also establishing himself across all three formats.

“Whether it’s sport or life, preparation is key,” he concluded — a fitting mantra from someone who turned careful groundwork into enduring success on cricket’s toughest stage.