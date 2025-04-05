Did Sakshi say 'last match'?: Fans decode interaction with Ziva during MS Dhoni’s CSK appearance vs DC

The tension around MS Dhoni’s future in the Indian Premier League intensified on Saturday after a short video clip of Sakshi Dhoni’s conversation with daughter Ziva went viral on social media. During Chennai Super Kings' clash against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Sakshi was shown on the broadcast and fans claim that she appeared to mouth the words “last match” to Ziva. MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 30 as CSK faced a 25-run loss against Delhi Capitals on Saturday(Reuters/X)

The moment, caught during the second innings and later circulated widely on X, has been interpreted by fans as a major hint that Dhoni might be playing his final IPL season — or perhaps, had already played his last match at Chepauk.

While there was no official confirmation from the franchise or the player, the sight of Dhoni’s parents, Pan Singh and Devaki Devi, in the stands added more fuel to the fire. It was the first time his parents were present at the stadium to watch him play for CSK.

Watch:

If Saturday was indeed Dhoni’s Chepauk farewell, it ended on a sombre note. CSK slumped to a 25-run defeat against Delhi Capitals, marking their third straight loss in IPL 2025. Their chase of 184 never truly ignited after a slow start, and Dhoni’s knock — an unbeaten 30 off 26 — wasn’t enough to bridge the gap.

Interestingly, just a day prior, there had been chatter around Dhoni potentially captaining CSK again, with regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad nursing an injury. But Gaikwad recovered in time and led the side, while Dhoni played as wicketkeeper and middle-order batter.

As retirement murmurs grew, CSK made a subtle attempt to shut down the noise. The franchise posted a meme on X from a Tamil film scene, where a character tells a restless crowd to stop debating and move on. Captioned simply “no context,” the post was cryptic yet familiar to fans of the team’s meme-heavy communication style.

Still, with CSK stuck in the bottom half of the table and fan emotions running high, Saturday’s events — on and off the field — have only amplified the uncertainty. Whether the Chepauk faithful just witnessed the end of an era remains to be seen, but the farewell feel was unmistakably in the air.