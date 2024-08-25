Dinesh Karthik names 'next-gen off-spinner' to succeed R Ashwin in Team India: 'He will get his due before anyone else'

Over the past many years, Ravichandran Ashwin has established himself as India's go-to off-spinner, delivering exceptional performances, particularly in the longest format. Ashwin is India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, and became only the second Indian to breach the 500-wicket mark in the format earlier this year, joining Anil Kumble in the elite list. Ravichandran Ashwin in action during India's Test series against England earlier this year(AP)

With the veteran off-spinner approaching his 38th birthday, the Indian team management fully understands that the time is fast approaching when they will need to actively search for Ashwin's successor to ensure a smooth transition in the spin department.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes that Washington Sundar should be the first in line to take over the mantle from Ashwin when the time comes. Acknowledging Ashwin's age and the inevitable need for a replacement, Karthik emphasised that Sundar possesses the skills and temperament required to step into the prominent role as India’s next premier off-spinner.

“India are definitely looking for a next-gen off-spinner, as in last India ‘A’ series against England Lions, they tried three off-spinners in three matches: Pulkit Narang, Washington Sundar and Saransh Jain,” Karthik told Cricbuzz.

“Sundar is the front-runner behind Ashwin right now. He’s done well in whatever limited opportunities he’s got and I feel he will get his due first before going to anybody else,” the former Tamil Nadu captain asserted.

Sundar has played in all three formats for Team India, and most recently appeared during the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Only 24, Sundar has already made 49 T20I appearances, and has further played in 22 ODIs. His last Test match, however, came over three years ago when India hosted England for a five-match series.

Sundar in Tests so far

With the presence of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and the emergence of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, Sundar missed out on regular spots in Team India's squads in the longest format. Furthermore, Ashwin and Axar's impressive credentials with the bat meant Sundar couldn't force an entry solely on his all-round skills, too.

Sundar did, however, play a crucial role in India's last Test tour of Australia. With the side battling with injuries and player unavailability, Sundar stepped up and produced an impressive all-round performance on his Test debut in Brisbane. He picked four wickets (including three in the first innings), and scored a crucial 62 in the first innings to help minimise the run deficit in the first innings, eventually aiding India in clinching a memorable three-wicket win, thus taking the series 2-1.