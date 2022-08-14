'Do we have one person who can do that? Will PCB take such a step?': Ex-Pakistan captain applauds BCCI's unique decision

Team India will return to action on August 18 when the side takes on Zimbabwe in the first of three ODIs in Harare. The series will also see KL Rahul's comeback in the team for the first time since February earlier this year, when the side took on West Indies at home. Rahul faced an injury following the IPL and was forced to miss the series against South Africa and England, and even as he was named in the squad for West Indies T20Is, Rahul had to withdraw from the side after testing positive for Covid-19.

Interestingly, VVS Laxman will also take over as head coach for the tour of Zimbabwe after Rahul Dravid was rested for the three ODIs. Dravid will instead be focussing on the Asia Cup, that starts merely four days after the series against Zimbabwe. Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt lauded India's move to appoint Laxman has head coach, insisting that the BCCI are focussing on improving their human resource with every passing series.

“KL Rahul has captained India earlier as well. It's a good sign. Rotation policy is nothing new for India. They rest their senior players on a number of occasions. They give chances to youngsters consistently. At times, it becomes a difficult choice too, but it's a healthy thing,” said Butt on his official YouTube channel.

“Even their staff will be from the NCA. Laxman will coach the team, and Dravid will rest. So, they are focussing on human development. Human resource is increasing. They're trying to expand it and it is a good thing.”

When asked why Pakistan are not trying to do something similar, Butt said that the PCB are shrinking their human resource instead of expanding it.

“Insecurities happen where if someone takes rest and other guy fills in, you tell the previous guy to keep on resting. We don't see that here (in India). In Pakistan, we are not enabling people. Instead, we have shrunk our system. Do we have one person in the six teams whom we can send as coach for Pakistan? Will we ever take such a step? We are still focussing on bringing coaches from abroad for domestic setup,” Butt said.

India will meet Pakistan for the first time in men's cricket since the T20 World Cup last year, when both sides meet in the Asia Cup on August 28.

