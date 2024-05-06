'Doesn’t matter if Kohli is in those...': Hayden reignites strike rate talk with 'firework' remark after Gavaskar's rant

Just a day after former India captain Sunil Gavaskar launched a scathing attack against Virat Kohli for blasting critics in an explosive interview over criticism about his scoring rate in the ongoing IPL 2024, Australia cricket legend Matthew Hayden reignited the 'strike rate' talk in weighing in on the option of the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain opening for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Matthey Hayden has his say on Virat Kohli's strike rate(Agencies)

Last week, after scoring an unbeaten 70 off 44 against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, which comprised 61 runs against spinners at a strike rate of 179, his third-best against the variety in a single IPL innings, Kohli gave a mouth-shutting reply to critics questioning his scoring intent against tweakers and in the middle overs.

On Sunday, Hayden, in giving his verdict on whether Kohli should open for India in the World Cup, said his strike rate has been better than any of his previous four IPL seasons. He reckoned that irrespective of where Kohli bats for India, the 35-year-old will take an aggressive approach given the team's batting strength.

“That strike rate is trending in the right direction, it’s trending up. Look at the IPL over the last four years, it’s gone from mid and around that 120 then it goes 130 and then 140 and 150. So 150 for me is kind of that sweet spot that starts in and everyone having conversation well where you bat? Is it three, is it open? You know those first six overs, it doesn’t matter if Kohli is in those first six overs. You know that there’s going to be fireworks,” Hayden said on Star Sports.

Overall, Kohli has played just nine T20I matches as an opener, scoring 400 runs at a strike rate of 161.29. And that run tally includes his sensational knock of 122 not out in the Asia Cup last year, which remains his only century in the international format, and it had helped him end his long-standing century drought of nearly three years.

“You also know that these conditions that are going to be in the West Indies. They’re not so sure about those conditions in New York. I’ve seen that overlaid venue and it looks magnificent. But certainly through the West Indies, they’re going to be benign conditions and Kohli is going to come in and look to strike away knowing that he has a superb batting side that also has a great strike rate,” Hayden added.