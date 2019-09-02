Sumit Nagal reveals the massive Virat Kohli influence in shaping his career

cricket

Young Indian Tennis star Sumit Nagal made headlines when he not only faced Roger Federer, but also took a set off the maestro in the first round of the ongoing US Open. However, Nagal had to taste defeat at the hands of Federer, but not before his game impressed everyone around. The young tennis player, however, is aware of the expectations and at the same time has not forgotten the role played by Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for it was the Virat Kohli foundation which supported him in the difficult professional journey.

“Virat Kohli’s foundation has been supporting me since 2017. I haven’t been performing well for the last two years and was facing a financial crisis. If I didn’t have Virat Kohli supporting me, I don’t know what I would have done,” Nagal told Bombay Times.

“Early this year, when I was flying from Canada to Germany after a tournament, I had six dollars in my wallet… just six dollars after the help that I have been getting, so imagine what a mess I must have been before. But I survived, and things are getting better. If people fund athletes, it will only help the sport flourish in the country. I am fortunate to get that support from Virat,” he further added.

He also spoke about the challenges of meeting Federer and said that facing the 20-time Grand Slam winner was a superb experience.

“[It’s] Never easy to come out and play your best. Even though it’s kind of what you live for, you dream about, playing on the big stage. So I think he did that very well. I think he knows what he can bring. That’s why I think he’s going to have a very solid career,” Nagal further added.

