‘Don’t know what’s got under his skin’: Trent Boult slams Michael Clarke for ODI series remarks

cricket

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 17:12 IST

New Zealand are set to play a three-match ODI series against Australia, and former World Cup-winning Aussie captain Michael Clarke is not impressed with the decision to play the series. Speaking in an interview to Big Sports Breakfast, Clarke called the series as “token games of cricket” implying that too many series are being played to gather revenue. “Absolute token games of cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

“To be honest, I can’t believe it. I’m a cricket fan through and through, but whoever has made the decision to put these three ODIs on, it’s footy season. Cricket season is finished. What a great way to finish it with the women winning the World Cup as well. I’ll be very surprised if anybody turns up to watch those games,” he said.

Also read: SA players likely to avoid customary handshakes, says coach Mark Boucher

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has expressed his dissatisfaction with Clarke’s comments. Speaking to reporters at Auckland Airport on Monday, Boult said: “Michael Clarke doesn’t sound too happy for some reason, I don’t know what’s got under his skin.”

“I don’t know why the series is token. There’s a good trophy up for grabs between both teams and we can’t wait to hopefully lift it. Australia’s an awesome place to play cricket. They’re big stadiums compared to the ones here. I’m sure there will be a crowd there with a few supporters,” he added.

Also read: Brett Lee admits it was tough seeing her cry at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final

“I’m already ready to hear some sledging and a few other things. It’s going to be an exciting series, no matter what some people are saying,” he further said.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson (SA series only), Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.