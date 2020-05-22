e-paper
Don’t speak about things we already know: Shoaib Akhtar slams Babar Azam

Pakistan limited overs skipper Babar Azam’s comments about him working on his English-speaking skills haven’t gone down well with former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Rashid Latif.

cricket Updated: May 22, 2020 09:21 IST
Pakistan had recently made star batsmen Babar Azam their limited-overs captain. Azam has fast-emerged as one of the best batsmen of the current generation throwing challenges to the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, and Joe Root. In order to become a role model both on and off the field, Babar said he is working on his English-speaking skills. He said that to be a complete captain one must be able to interact comfortably with the media and express oneself properly in front of an audience.

These comments haven’t gone down well with former cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Rashid Latif. Babar was recently advised by ex-player Tanvir Ahmed that he should improve his oratory skills and that suggestion has been taken seriously by Azam.

Also Read | When virus queered the cricket pitch

Akhtar went on to talk about how Azam needs to learn the art of leadership from Imran Khan.

“Babar Azam wants to be a captain like Imran Khan but this does not mean that it will only be related to playing cricket. He needs to take a leaf out of PM Imran’s book with regards to personality as well,” Akhtar said.

“Please don’t speak about things which we already know from the past 10 years. We won’t buy this argument,” he said. “Babar has to sharpen up his communication skills, his personality, ability to lead from the front, fitness level etc. I think he has a lot to prove,” Akhtar added.

Latif believed that Babar should have made a strong statement rather than talking about the language barrier or comparison with Virat Kohli.

“When captain is sitting in a press conference, he gives insight about his vision but this was clearly lacking,” said Latif. “Our captain is giving headlines about the language barrier and things we already know, like comparison with Virat Kohli,” Latif was quoted as saying by CricketPakistan.

“Babar should have made a strong statement rather than just following the script given to him. You have already showcased that your mental attitude and approach is not up to the mark,” he added.

