Donald Trump mentions Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in his speech at Motera Stadium

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 15:56 IST

US President Donald Trump touched upon a lot of aspects when it comes to India during his speech at the Motera Stadium on Monday and even cricketers like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar found special mentions in his address. ‘“This is the country where the people cheer on some of the world’s greatest cricket players from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli. All over the planet people take great joy in watching the hub of the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood -- Bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay,” Trump said during his speech.

Trump also lauded the Indian cinema for its capacity of producing over 2000 movies in a year.

“This is the country that produces nearly 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood,” Trump said.

The ‘Namaste Trump’ event is based on the lines of the ‘Howdy Modi’ programme that was addressed by Narendra Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister’s trip to Houston last September.

Around one lakh people gathered for the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the stadium.

The US President arrived a short while ago in Ahmedabad with his wife Melania and a ministerial delegation that also included his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner who serve as senior advisors to Trump.

Prior to this, Trump and Melania also paid a short stopover at Sabarmati Ashram and spun a Charkha, which is closely associated with India’s freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi.

