e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / Donald Trump mentions Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in his speech at Motera Stadium

Donald Trump mentions Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in his speech at Motera Stadium

Donald Trump talks about a lot of things concerning India during his speech at the Motera Stadium and even cricketers like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar found special mentions in his address.

cricket Updated: Feb 24, 2020 15:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
US President Donald Trump speaks at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.
US President Donald Trump speaks at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
         

US President Donald Trump touched upon a lot of aspects when it comes to India during his speech at the Motera Stadium on Monday and even cricketers like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar found special mentions in his address. ‘“This is the country where the people cheer on some of the world’s greatest cricket players from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli. All over the planet people take great joy in watching the hub of the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood -- Bhangra, and classic films like DDLJ and Sholay,” Trump said during his speech.

Trump also lauded the Indian cinema for its capacity of producing over 2000 movies in a year.

READ: Manjrekar identifies decisive factor behind India’s defeat in Wellington

“This is the country that produces nearly 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood,” Trump said.

The ‘Namaste Trump’ event is based on the lines of the ‘Howdy Modi’ programme that was addressed by Narendra Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister’s trip to Houston last September.

Around one lakh people gathered for the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly were also present at the stadium.

READ: India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now

The US President arrived a short while ago in Ahmedabad with his wife Melania and a ministerial delegation that also included his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner who serve as senior advisors to Trump.

Prior to this, Trump and Melania also paid a short stopover at Sabarmati Ashram and spun a Charkha, which is closely associated with India’s freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi.

(With ANI inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Arson singes Northeast Delhi’s Maujpur as pro and anti-CAA groups clash
Arson singes Northeast Delhi’s Maujpur as pro and anti-CAA groups clash
‘Very distressing’: Kejriwal’s SOS message to Centre on east Delhi clashes
‘Very distressing’: Kejriwal’s SOS message to Centre on east Delhi clashes
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Spectacular welcome, thank you’: US President at ‘Namaste Trump’ event
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
‘Bigger problem in Delhi is...’: Shashi Tharoor’s Twitter jibe at PM Modi
Air Force One: US President Donald Trump’s flying Oval Office
Air Force One: US President Donald Trump’s flying Oval Office
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
Hyundai Creta 2020: Five reasons to buy. Five more reasons to wait
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch in India today
Realme X50 Pro 5G to launch in India today
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald Trump India VisitSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India TourPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news