'Don't know what the answer is': Border's reply to 'what Australia should change' perfectly sums up Ashwin-Jadeja threat

Published on Feb 21, 2023 05:20 PM IST

In the ongoing series, Jadeja and Ashwin stand top of the wicket-taking charts with 31 wickets between themselves, including three five-wicket hauls. Jadeja picked 17 wickets at 11.23 while Ashwin has 14 wickets at 13.92.

Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin; Allan Border
Two players have been the primary reason behind India's dominating and unbeatable run in Tests at home for more than a decade - all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Australia roped in a 'duplicate' of one them to gear up for the series while the other was hailed as ‘kryptonite’ after his twin match-winning performance in the series that helped India take unassailable 2-0 lead. So what should Australia do now? What should they change? The questions have troubled Aussie fans, and legendary batter Allan Border's epic reply perfectly summed up the threat that is Jadeja and Ashwin.

India last lost a Test match at home in 2012, against England. Since start of 2013, only five bowlers have picked 150 or more wickets at an average of less than 20 at home. Ashwin stands top of that list with 237 wickets at 17.30, with only James Anderson averaging (15.83 with 163 wickets) less than him. Jadeja, who is also part of the club, picked 155 wickets at 18.42, the third-best average.

In the ongoing series, Jadeja and Ashwin stand top of the wicket-taking charts with 31 wickets between themselves, including three five-wicket hauls. Jadeja picked 17 wickets at 11.23 while Ashwin has 14 wickets at 13.92.

In a discussion with Fox Cricket after the end of the second Test in New Delhi, former Australia batter Border was asked what changes Australia should do in their methodology, implying towards the much-criticised strategy of sweep shots which resulted in five of the nine dismissals in the second innings.

Border was left without an answer. He rather admitted that he is sympathetic against the Aussie batters to have been learning on the job against such an attack.

“I do feel bad for the batters because you are learning on the job and cope with this sort of bowling. It's a tough one and I don't know what the answer is,” he said.

The third Test will begin from March 1 onwards in Indore.

indian cricket team india vs australia ravindra jadeja ravichandran ashwin australia cricket team
