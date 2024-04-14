‘Don't see it happening’: Irfan Pathan's honest take on ageing MS Dhoni's ‘small role’ in CSK batting order

Veteran India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that it's highly unlikely for Mahendra Singh Dhoni to come up in the batting order in the highly anticipated clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni, former CSK captain, has been batting in the lower-middle in the ongoing season of IPL. The legendary batter only got a chance to bat on three occasions so far this season and there too came late to the party. MS Dhoni has been batting in the lower-middle order for CSK this season.(CSK-X)

With power-hitters like Shivam Dube and Sameer Rizvi, the CSK management has decided to give chance to the youngsters more chances to get ready for the post-Dhoni era.

In the clash against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni faced 16 balls and smashed 37 runs*. He smacked DC's premier pacer Anrich Nortje for 20 runs in the final over but it was too late for CSK as they lost the match by 20 runs.

The legendary wicketkeeper batter has faced only 21 balls so far this season and scored 39 runs as cricket fans have often expressed their wish to see Dhoni come up in the batting order.

Pathan asserted that Dhoni has maintained his fitness level quite well considering he is 42 years old.

"The expectation will be there. However, he is a 42-year-old MS Dhoni. We still say that he is young because he has maintained himself like that. The way he used to come earlier after 10 to 11 overs, he used to drive, set up, and then finish the game," Pathan said on Star Sports.

The former Indian further said he doesn't see Dhoni batting up in the order but in case the team management and the former skipper change their minds it will be better for everyone.

"He has given himself a small role now where he comes to bat in the last two to three overs and plays big shots. So I don't see it happening. However, if it happens, it's better for everyone, including the fans," the former India all-rounder added.

Meanwhile, Dhoni who is at fag end of his career, might play his last IPL match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday as the speculations are rife that this might his last season as a player in the cash-rich league.