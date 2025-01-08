'Don't see Bumrah as captain. Kohli's next': Rohit Sharma speculated to retire after Champions Trophy; Gill backed as...

India's chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, is expected to incur a “challenging period” ahead as former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist speculated that incumbent captain Rohit Sharma will retire after the end of the Champions Trophy in March. He further expects one between Jasprit Bumrah or Virat Kohli to lead the Test team during India's next assignment in June, while Michael Vaughan backed Shubman Gill to serve as the deputy. India's Virat Kohli (L) and Jasprit Bumrah wait on the boundary line for an opening ceremony prior to the start of day one of the fifth Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground(AFP)

One of the biggest talking points emerging from India's disastrous tour of Australia, where the team lost 1-3 to concede the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in eight years, has been the future of Rohit and whether he will remain the skipper even if he gets picked for the tour of England, which will mark the beginning of the new World Test Championship cycle.

Speaking on Club Prairie Fire, Gilchrist said that he does not see Rohit in the Indian team for the Test series in England and expects the 37-year-old to end his career after the ICC Champions Trophy, which will begin on February 19.

"I don't see Rohit going to England. I just felt that he says he will assess it when he gets home. I mean, the first thing he will be meet with when he gets home is a two-month-old baby that he has to change the nappies on. Now that might incentivise him to go to England. But I know I don't; I don't see him pressing on. I think he'll probably have a crack at the Champions Trophy and that might be. That might see him out," he said.

The Aussie legend then picked Bumrah as a solution to replace Rohit as the next India captain in Test cricket but reckoned it might be challenging for the pacer, given the workload concerns. He admitted that he won't be surprised if the Indian selectors go back to Kohli, who did lead the Indian team in Bumrah's stead on Days 2 and 3 in the Sydney Test for the England series.

"I don't know whether Bumrah should be full-time captain. I reckon that might get a little bit challenging for him. So, who that next captain may be is anyone's guess, really, whether they go back to Virat. I wouldn't be surprised if he wouldn't mind doing it. But yeah, I haven't stopped to really think who will be captain.

"It's a challenging period coming up for India. They've got ready-made replacements. I mean, the IPLs have produced a number of talented players that are lined up across every position, 1 to 11 really, that they could draw on. But it doesn't mean that it's instant success at the international level. So I think they could be in for a challenging little period," he added.

'I'd have someone like Shubman Gill as the vice-captain'

Vaughan, who was also on the panel, backed Gilchrist's notion to name Bumrah the next captain based on India's performance under the fast bowler in Perth, which was India's only win in the last eight Test matches.

"I think you're right. I would give the captain seat to Jasper Bumrah, and the reason is the two performances that India were at their finest here in Australia were Perth and the SCG. And if he had not been injured, I honestly think they would have won that game," he said.

The former England captain also backed Gill as the vice-captain, but reckoned the youngster needed to improve his numbers after a poor tour of Australia.

"I'd have someone like Shubman Gill as the vice-captain, and Mark Howard calls him the elegant one. Now the elegant one needs to understand that getting 20 to 30 elegantly is not going to be a test career. Averaging over 45 which I think he's got the game to do," he added.