Dwayne Bravo: Playing for Chennai has changed my life

He is a huge hit on the cricket ground, and also off it. West Indian cricketer, Dwayne Bravo, who stumped his opponents and wooed fans with a massive knock in Mumbai on Saturday, also released his third single, Run The World, on Sunday. Just like his previous two singles Champion Champion (2016) and Number 1 (2017), Run The World, too encourages people “to do their best and be in control of things”, so that one day they can “run the world”, and by Bravo’s admission, reflects his happy-go-lucky personality.

“Officially, including Run the World, I have released just three singles, but unofficially I have created a lot of songs. Ever since Champion was received so well by everyone across the world, I have become a bit more serious about my music. I am a very happy-go-lucky person who loves to dance, and I want my music to reflect my personality and I want the people who listen to music to do the same—to dance, enjoy life and stay happy,” says the

34-year-old.

However, cricket continues to be his number one priority and he makes music only between tournaments. “I usually record about four to five songs together, and then I keep on working on it, as and when I get the time away from cricket,” adds Bravo, who rejoined the Chennai Super Kings, a team that was banned for two years from participating in the Indian domestic T20 league. “Playing for Chennai changed my life. I had a great time with Mumbai as well, but when I moved to Chennai, my career got better. I became a two-time purple cap winner. We won the domestic trophy and the Champions League as well. I grew more confident about my ability and started to trust myself more. So to come back and play for Chennai feels really good, and to be a part of the culture, where people just love their cricket,” he says.

Interact with the author on Twitter/@sammysamarth