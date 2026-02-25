ECB breaks silence, releases official statement on future of Pakistan players in The Hundred after reports of boycott

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the eight franchises of The Hundred issued a joint statement on Tuesday, breaking their silence on swirling rumours that at least four Indian-owned teams could overlook Pakistan players on grounds of nationality at next month’s auction. The ECB asserted there is no room for discrimination and warned that strict action would be taken against any such conduct. 67 Pakistani cricketers registered for The Hundred auction

According to a BBC report last week, four franchises linked to IPL team owners Manchester Super Giants (RPSG Group), MI London (Reliance), Southern Brave (GMR) and Sunrisers Leeds (Sun Group), were expected to bypass Pakistani players registered for the auction.

Pakistani cricketers have rarely featured in IPL-owned franchises in overseas leagues since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. However, they have not drawn significant interest in The Hundred even before Indian ownership entered the picture. Only two Pakistan players featured in last year’s tournament, and just nine in total have appeared across the first five seasons.

ALSO READ: Paras Dogra headbutt sparks chaos; apology rejected as KL Rahul unleashes verbal attack in Ranji Trophy final

The new owners will formally take charge of operations from this season onward.

“The Hundred was established to reach new audiences, grow the game of cricket and ensure that everyone — regardless of ethnicity, gender, faith, nationality or otherwise — feels they belong in our sport. Players must not be excluded on the grounds of nationality,” the joint statement from the ECB and all eight franchise owners read.

“As the governing body responsible for running the tournament, the ECB is committed to ensuring there is no place for discrimination and has regulations in place to take robust action against any such conduct.

“All eight teams commit to selection being based solely on cricketing performance, availability and the needs of each team,” the statement added.

A total of 67 Pakistan players — 63 men and four women — have registered for The Hundred auction, including almost the entire men’s T20 World Cup squad.

Earlier, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan said he remained keen to participate in The Hundred despite the rumours, while England captain Harry Brook termed it “a shame” if Pakistan players were excluded. Veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali also warned that any nationality-based exclusion could potentially lead to legal consequences.