Home / Cricket / Elbow jabs, claps and nods: Finch, Kane invent new ways to celebrate in times of coronavirus - WATCH

Elbow jabs, claps and nods: Finch, Kane invent new ways to celebrate in times of coronavirus - WATCH

Australia vs New Zealand: The first ODI between Australia and New Zealand was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

cricket Updated: Mar 13, 2020 16:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia captain Aaron Finch and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.
Australia captain Aaron Finch and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.(Cricket Australia/Twitter)
         

The first ODI between Australia and New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday saw a series of bizarre scenes as both the teams followed no-handshake policy due to coronavirus pandemic fears. Cricket Australia, earlier in the day, barred spectators from the match in order to the discourage crowd gathering. At the toss, only the two captains and match referee came out without a TV presenter/broadcaster.

Also read: Finch hits a six, Kiwi pacer forced to retrieve ball from empty stands - WATCH

After Australia won the toss and elected to bat, skipper Aaron Finch was about to shake hands with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, before the two decided against it. The two then elbow jabbed each other with a smile. 

A similar moment took place when New Zealand players picked up the wicket of Mitchell Marsh in the 46th over, and were seen celebrating with elbow jabs.

The most interesting moment took place after Australia bowled out the Kiwis for 187 to win the encounter by 71 runs and take 1-0 lead in the series. After the match, as Australia and New Zealand players were walking past each other, they refrained from shaking hands with each other, but instead clapped and nodded towards each other.  

Speaking after the match, Finch said: “It was a crucial toss to win on a dry surface. We bowled well in the powerplay and restricted New Zealand. We both had to adjust to the slowness of the wicket. You had to pick your moments on this wicket.”

Also read: Aaron Finch survives two Kiwi DRS gaffes at SCG - Watch

Williamson added: “It was a tough wicket. They had an above-par score. That opening partnership gave them a very competitive total. Australia were too good today, tough outing for us. We had to be a bit more tight with our lines and extend partnerships with the bat. The spinners did well and slowed things down in the middle overs.”

