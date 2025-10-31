Emotional Smriti Mandhana sprints towards Jemimah Rodrigues, urges fans to get behind India’s centurion - Watch

Smriti Mandhana was extremely happy as Amanjot Singh hit the match-winning four against Australia on Thursday. The win saw India clinch a semifinal win and also qualify for the finals. Jemimah Rodrigues was the difference maker, remaining unbeaten at 127 off 134 balls, packed with 14 fours. Smriti Mandhana was extremely emotional as India beat Australia, on Thursday.(X)

It was a massive win for India, considering that they lost both their openers early. In a recent video, posted on social media, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana can be seen in an emotional and ecstatic state after Amanjot hits the match-winning four.

Mandhana can be seen sprinting into the field, past the boundary ropes, and was also one of the first to reach Jemimah. Mandhana also looked extremely emotional as she hugged Jemimah, who was in tears. Mandhana also shared a long, heartwarming hug with Harmanpreet Kaur. The opener could also be seen urging fans to cheer for Jemimah.

The fans in the stands also cheered for Jemimah after the match, chanting her name, as she collected her Player of the Match award.

Here is the video of India's celebrations:

Speaking after the match, Jemimah said, "Firstly, I want to thank Jesus, because I couldn't do this on my own. I know he carried me through today. I want to thank my mom, my dad, my coach, and every single person who just believed in me throughout this time. It was really hard these last four months, but it just feels like a dream and it's not sunk in yet."

She also revealed that she didn't know that she was going to bat at No. 3. "I actually did not know I was batting at three. I was still at five while taking a shower. And when the discussion was happening, I just told them, let me know. So just before entering in, five minutes before, I got to know I'm batting at three. But I didn't think about me. It was not for me to prove a point. It was just for me to win this match for India because we've always lost in crunch situations. And I just wanted to be there to be able to take us through," she added.

Chasing 339 runs, India reached 341/5 in 48.3 overs. Jemimah's 167-run stand for the third wicket with Harmanpreet was crucial as they shifted the tide to India's favour. Harmanpreet slammed 89 off 88 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes. Initially, Phoebe Litchfield's 119 took Australia to 338 in 49.5 overs. Meanwhile, Ellyse Perry (77) and Ashleigh Gardner (63) got half-centuries.