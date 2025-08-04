England have massive advantage because of an unsaid rule, India pacers might be helpless on Day 5 after all

When Harry Brook and Joe Root were going hell for leather and formed a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket in the final innings of the Oval Test, the fate for India looked decided. The body language was down and out, and it felt like India would go on to lose the series 1-3 on Day 4 itself. However, a late surge by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna helped India claw their way back into the contest, and as a result, a thrilling day 5 is on the cards, with all four results possible. Here's how the heavy roller might just aid England on the final day (PTI)

On the final day, England need 35 more runs with Jamie Overton and Jamie Smith at the crease. India require four wickets after it was declared that Chris Woakes would come out to bat if required, despite the all-rounder having a shoulder injury.

In the final session on Day 4, Shubman Gill's India removed Jacob Bethell and Joe Root, as both batters lost their wickets to Prasidh Krishna. The pacer, along with Siraj, had their tails up, as runs were hard to come by for the hosts. However, the umpires decided to take the players off the field because of bad light.

Soon after, rain started pelting down. After a few minutes, the downpour stopped. However, the officials deemed the playing surface not ready for further play, and stumps were called. The call not to continue play on the fourth day continues to generate polarising reactions, but one cannot deny the excitement of the final day of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

India win, England win, draw, or tie—these four results are all possible, and no one knows what will really happen once play resumes at the Oval on Day 5. However, ahead of the start of play, England hold a major advantage and this might just change the result of the highly-contested Test.

Role of the heavy roller

The hosts might opt to use the heavy roller before the start of play on Day 5. According to the rules, the pitch can be rolled at the batting side's request for a maximum of seven minutes before the start of play on each subsequent day of a Test match.

The rolling can only begin once there is half an hour left before the start of play. However, the captain of the batting side can delay the start of such rolling until not less than 10 minutes before the start of play on each day.

If England do opt for the heavy roller, then it will remove all the unevenness from the pitch, basically making the Oval pitch flat for batting. This might last for a brief period, but the time frame might just be enough for England to get the remaining 35 runs required for victory.

"In terms of the roller, we'll see. I haven't got a crystal ball, unfortunately, but it has made an impact so far throughout this game. Whether that changes on day five, we'll see, but hopefully it works well in our favour in flattening things out," Root told reporters after stumps on Day 4.