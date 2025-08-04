Mohammed Siraj's anger 'fake': Joe Root sees right through India pacer ahead of gripping Day 5 at the Oval

Mohammed Siraj is the only bowler in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to survive all five Test matches, bowling day in and day out throughout the entire extended tour, and also succeeding in having an impact. While Siraj is often caught up in the image of being a pantomime villain for opposition teams, given how he wears his heart on his sleeve, at the end of the day, it remains a trait that his competitors can appreciate. Mohammed Siraj and Joe Root have a chat during fourth day's play at the Oval.(PTI)

Known as one of the most sociable and positive cricketers not only in the English cricket team but in world sport, Joe Root was full of praise for Siraj after he bowled a lung-bursting spell on Day 4, which pushed his tally for the series to more than 180 overs.

Speaking at the press conference, Root spoke about how Siraj’s intangibles made him a great team player. “He’s a character. He’s a warrior, a real warrior. He’s someone you want on your team; he’s that kind of character. He gives everything for India, credit to him for that.”

‘He’s got this fake-angriness…'

Siraj does have an edge that gives him some extra aggression. He is not afraid to celebrate wickets in batters' faces and let them know his thoughts. However, Root recognised that this was just for show and to find rhythm on the pitch, not reflective of his character off it.

“The way he approaches cricket, he’s got this fake-angriness about him sometimes, which I can see right through. You can tell he’s a really nice lad,” said Root.

Nevertheless, the English player was still happy to credit Siraj for his bowling discipline and ability alone, which sometimes go unnoticed behind talks of his heart and effort.

“He tries incredibly hard, he’s a very skillful player, and there’s a reason he’s got the wickets he has, it’s because one, his work ethic, and two, his skill level,” explained Root, who scored his 39th century and put England on the path towards victory in a massive partnership with Harry Brook.

“I enjoyed playing against him, he’s always got a big smile on his face, and he gives everything for his team. Can’t really want anything more as a fan watching, and a great example to any young player starting out,” concluded the English batter, showering praise on a bowler who is set up to finish as the series’ highest wicket-taker irrespective of the result.