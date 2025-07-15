Ben Stokes' England might have gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy by winning the Lord's Test by 22 runs, but the hosts still have a few problems to deal with. Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir suffered a broken finger while bowling during the first innings of the third Test and has been ruled out of the series. Bashir did return to bowl a few overs for the hosts in the final innings, and he even took the final wicket of Mohammed Siraj to hand a memorable win to England. England name Shoaib Bashir's replacement for fourth Test against India in Manchester (PTI)

On Tuesday afternoon, England named Shoaib Bashir's replacement for the upcoming fourth Test, which will be played in Manchester, beginning July 23. The hosts have added Liam Dawson to their squad for the fourth Test of the five-match series.

The 35-year-old Dawson last played a Test for England in July 2017. He has so far played three Tests for the Three Lions. However, his strong performances in County Cricket have led to him earning a place in the England squad.

He has been a consistent performer for Hampshire over several years and was also named PCA Player of the Year in 2023 and 2024.

Also Read: England bowler who bowled Siraj to break a billion hearts, ruled out of India series

“Liam Dawson deserves his call-up. He has been in outstanding form in the County Championship and consistently puts in strong performances for Hampshire,” England's national selector Luke Wright said in an official statement.

Pacers Sam Cook and Jamie Overton have also returned to their respective counties to play in the County Championship.

England provide update on Bashir

Right after the conclusion of the Lord's Test, England Cricket confirmed on Instagram that Bashir has indeed been ruled out of the series. He will undergo surgery next week.

Taking to Instagram, England Cricket's handle wrote, “Sadly, Bash has sustained a fracture to his left finger and has been ruled out of the remainder of the series against India. He is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week, and we wish him all the best. Go well, @Shoaib_Bashir13.”

England captain Ben Stokes was named the Player of the Match for his all-round effort in the Lord's Test. He scalped three wickets in the second innings. He bowled more than 20 overs on the final day.

Stokes also returned with scores of 44 and 33 in the Lord's Test. He also affected the game-changing run-out of Rishabh Pant right before the lunch break on Day 3.

England squad for the fourth Test: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes.