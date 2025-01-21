Jos Buttler reacts to BCCI's curbs on family travel: 'Loaded question, doesn't affect...'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a ten-point dossier for centrally contracted players, including guidelines regarding domestic cricket, family travel, restrictions on personal staff, and more. The guidelines were implemented before the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. Jos Buttler believes having families on tour helps and it does not interfere much with the cricket. His comments come after BCCI issued 10-point dossier. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP) (AFP)

Ahead of the first T20I against India in Kolkata on January 22, England white-ball captain Jos Buttler discussed one guideline about family travel, saying it is very important to have the support of near and dear ones on tour.

After back-to-back Test series losses against New Zealand and Australia, BCCI cracked the whip to ensure unity and team bonding. The board issued curbs on the time the players' families could stay during long tours.

The board brought back its old policy of allowing players to have their families for a maximum of 14 days, provided an away tour lasts longer than 45 days.

"That's a loaded question, isn't it? I think it's important. We live in a day and age now, which is a very modern world, and I think it's great to be able to have families on the tour with you and try and enjoy that," Buttler told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday.

"There's a lot of cricket, people spend a long time away from home, and I think post-COVID, all that's been highlighted as well. Absolutely, I don't think it affects the cricket too much," he added.

Buttler then stated that families on tours do not hamper professional commitments.

"I think it's something that is very manageable. Personally, from my point of view, I think it's really important to try and be able to share that with your family and lighten the load on being away from home," he said.

BCCI issues ten-point diktat

Last week, the BCCI issued ten guidelines for all centrally contracted players. The board made it mandatory for every player to represent their respective state teams in domestic cricket to remain in contention for selection.

In a document accessed by Hindustan Times, the board also stated that during a tour of more than 45 days, players could be joined by their partners and children for one visit per series, lasting up to two weeks.

"Players absent from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours may be joined by their partners and children (under 18) for one visit per series (format-wise) lasting up to two weeks. The BCCI will cover shared accommodation for the player and their family during the designated visitors' period. All other expenses are to be borne by the player," the document states.

"Family visits must be scheduled as a single visit on dates agreed upon by the coach, captain, and GM operations. Any deviation from this policy must be pre-approved by the Coach, Captain, and GM Operations. Additional expenses outside the designated visitors' period will not be covered by the BCCI," the document added further.