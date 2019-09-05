England vs Australia Ashes 2019 Live score 4th Test Day 2 in Manchester

cricket

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 15:30 IST

Day 1 Round-up: Steve Smith continued his outstanding Ashes form, striking an unbeaten 60 as Australia recovered from another failure by their openers to reach 170-3 at the close of the rain-affected first day of the fourth test against England. Rain caused a delay of over two hours after lunch but plans to extend play to regain that lost time were abandoned after rain came in again during the break for tea. The afternoon delay did little to disrupt Smith, though, who returning from missing the last test due to concussion, made his eighth straight Ashes half-century. The series is tied a 1-1 with two tests remaining and victory for the Australians would ensure they retain the urn. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne put on 116 for the third wicket before the latter was bowled by a beautiful delivery from Craig Overton for 67.

England: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (c), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 15:30 IST