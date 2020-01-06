England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4: Live score and updates

cricket

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 13:52 IST

Day 3 highlights: England took control of the second Test against South Africa after a gritty knock by opener Dom Sibley at Newlands. Sibley remained unbeaten on 85 as England reached a score of 218 for four at the close of play. James Anderson picked up 5 wickets and restricted South Africa to 222 runs. England have stretched their overall lead to 264.

South Africa: Pieter Malan, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson