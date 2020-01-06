e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Cricket / England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4: Live score and updates

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4: Live score and updates

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4: Follow live score and updates of ENG vs NZ 2nd Test Day 4.

cricket Updated: Jan 06, 2020 13:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live(AP)
         

 

  

Day 3 highlights: England took control of the second Test against South Africa after a gritty knock by opener Dom Sibley at Newlands. Sibley remained unbeaten on 85 as England reached a score of 218 for four at the close of play. James Anderson picked up 5 wickets and restricted South Africa to 222 runs. England have stretched their overall lead to 264.

South Africa: Pieter Malan, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

tags
top news
Sensex nosedives over 700 points amid rising US-Iran tension
Sensex nosedives over 700 points amid rising US-Iran tension
‘Bone chilling’: Sonia Gandhi targets govt after brutal attack on JNU
‘Bone chilling’: Sonia Gandhi targets govt after brutal attack on JNU
‘We were trying to pacify people’: BJP leaders on Congress claim that they instigated JNU violence
‘We were trying to pacify people’: BJP leaders on Congress claim that they instigated JNU violence
‘What am I doing wrong’: Warner fumes after AUS get 5-run penalty - Watch
‘What am I doing wrong’: Warner fumes after AUS get 5-run penalty - Watch
Actors who showed up at citizenship talk outreach dinner hosted by govt
Actors who showed up at citizenship talk outreach dinner hosted by govt
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
One year of Tata Harrier: Right SUV at the wrong time?
US President Trump threatens Iraq with sanctions ‘like they’ve never seen before’
US President Trump threatens Iraq with sanctions ‘like they’ve never seen before’
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
Watch: Student protests spread across country after JNU violence
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news