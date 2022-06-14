Home / Cricket / England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Follow Live updates from Trent Bridge
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score:(AP)
Published on Jun 14, 2022 03:16 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score: New Zealand built a lead of 238 with three second innings wickets remaining on Monday heading into a delicately poised final day of the second test against England. Two run outs and some poor shot selection from the tourists saw them slip to 224 for seven by the close and gave England a glimmer of hope that they can dismiss the Kiwis quickly on Tuesday and then take on the target. All outcomes remain possible although a draw seems the most likely outcome and the main source of encouragement for New Zealand is that in-form Daryl Mitchell is unbeaten on 32 and will resume looking to put up a score beyond England's reach.

New Zealand: Tom Latham(c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Ben Foakes(w), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

