England vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2019: Top five player battles – Williamson faces Archer challenge

England will look to confirm their semifinal berth in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 when they take on New Zealand in their last group stage game in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday.

England, who had to face a lot of criticism from all quarters after facing back-to-back defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia, came out with their A-game against India in Birmingham to keep their semifinals hope alive.

The Kane Williamson-led side have been ordinary in their batting in the last two games and they would desperately hope to improve on that front and make a solid comeback into the tournament. Williamson needs Martin Guptill to fire, much like he did in the 2015 edition, where he had emerged as the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

Here are the Top 5 Player Battles from England vs New Zealand -

Kane Williamson vs Jofra Archer

When it comes to fast bowlers, Jofra Archer has been quite a revelation with 16 wickets from 8 matches. His raw pace and bounce has made him a menace for the batsmen and Kane Williamson is a whole different story. The Kiwi batsman is well known for his technical brilliance and with 454 runs, he is the top run scorer for his side. Both the players are in tremendous form and this will be a battle to savour for the cricket fans.

Jason Roy vs Trent Boult

A true clash of the titans as both Jason Roy and Trent Boult has been enjoying great runs in the ICC World Cup 2019. Roy, who missed three matches due to a hamstring injury, made a brilliant return against India while Boult has taken 13 wickets with his pace and variations. When it comes to head-to-head, it is quite even as Roy enjoys a decent strike rate of 78.43 but Boult has dismissed him thrice in ODIs.

Ross Taylor vs Mark Wood

Mark Wood started the tournament brilliantly and with 13 wickets from 7 matches, he has impressed everyone with his bowling. On the other hand, Ross Taylor has also found a good run of form and he has scored 233 runs with two half centuries. Wood is known for taking wickets at crucial situations and the wicket of Taylor will be something he will try to add to his tally.

Joe Root vs Lockie Ferguson

With two hundreds and three fifties, Joe Root has been the top performer for England and it has become convention for the right-hander to provide his team with a brilliant foundation in matches. However, against a bowler like Lockie Ferguson, the task will not be easy. Ferguson has taken 17 wickets already and thanks to his fiery pace and bounce, it will be a difficult task for Root to hit him around the ground.

Ben Stokes vs Ish Sodhi

This is the battle of the middle overs as both will be given contrasting responsibilities during that period of the game. Ish Sodhi will find a lot of support from the pitch at Chestre-le-Street but that can be nullified by the destructive nature of Ben Stokes’ batting. This will be a battle to savour for the fans and the outcome can potentially decide the outcome of the encounter.

