England vs Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez breaks bio-secure bubble, will have to self isolate - Report

cricket

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:11 IST

Mohammad Hafeez will have to self isolate for five days after he was found guilty of breaching the biosecurity protocols imposed by England and Wales Cricket Board and the ICC amid the ongoing away series. Hafeez, who is not a part of the Test squad, and has travelled to the UK for the limited-overs leg, tweeted a picture of himself with an elderly woman from the golf course adjacent to the team hotel in Southampton.

According to Cricbuzz, the Pakistan Cricket Board, in a press release, said that Hafeez will now have to undergo a negative Covid-19 testing before he can rejoin the team.

“This morning, Mohammad Hafeez went to a golf course, which is adjacent to the team hotel and part of the bio-secure bubble. During the golf round, he was photographed with a member of the public, which he subsequently posted on his social media account,” the PCB release cited by Cricbuzz said.

Met an inspirational Young lady today morning at Golf course. She is 90+ & & living her life healthy & happily.Good healthy routine 😍👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3tsWSkXl1E — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 12, 2020

“As it was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-metre social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative Covid-19 test. Hafeez underwent the Covid-19 test late Wednesday afternoon and the result is expected at some stage on Thursday,” the release added.

England seamer Jofra Archer had to undergo the same process last month when he took a detour to Birmingham on the way from Southampton to Manchester before the 2nd Test against West Indies.

England and Pakistan will play the 2nd Test in Southampton starting Thursday.